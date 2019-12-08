Delhi Fire: Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha Slams Delhi Government For Anaj Mandi Tragedy

In response to the tragic fire at Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Sunday, Bihar's Irrigation Minister Sanjay Jha has slammed the Delhi government and power authorities in the national capital region for failing to check safety norms at regular intervals. The Bihar minister said that it was a disaster waiting to happen and it shows the complete failure of the power department. He also claimed that the majority of victims were from Bihar and Purvanchal regions.

"Most of the people died due to suffocation and some due to burn injuries. This is the failure of the Delhi government and Electricity department. They are responsible for the death of so many people," Jha added in a comment.

43 people killed

At least 43 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire and conduct rescue operations. About 10-12 more fire tenders were reportedly called in given the intensity of the accident and the number of casualties in the residential area.

After the fire department personal reached the accident site, around 62 people were rescued from the burning building and 43 people were declared dead. The fire has been completely doused by the fire department and all victims have been rescued from the site.

FIR filed against the factory owner

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police filed an FIR of the accident against the factory owners and others who occupied the factory premises. While Forensic investigation is underway, the Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik has transferred the case to the Crime Branch. Monika Bharadwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, has confirmed that the main owner of the factory - Rehan is currently absconding.

(With ANI Inputs)