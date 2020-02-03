Delhi Firings: MoS Home Reddy Condemns Jamia Shooting, Assures Action, Questions Kejriwal

A day after unidentified individuals opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia University - the third such incident in almost as many days - Minister of Home Affairs of India G. Kishan Reddy condemned the incident and stated that the guilty won't be forgiven, and strict action will be taken against them.

While interacting with a news agency on Monday, MoS Reddy said, "No incidents like open firing should happen. Those with arms should be punished, and I assure you that the government will take strict action against those responsible. Investigation and interrogation are going on in the matter."

When asked about whether the government will reach out to the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters or not, G. Kishan Reddy slammed the opposition parties including AAP for instigating the protesters. "Many parties have reached out to the protesters so far. We don't know whether they are explaining them to take back the protest or instigating them. People like Kejriwal should reach out to the protesters and ask them to evacuate," he said.

Adding further he also called out the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for not evacuating the protesters from areas like Shaheen Bagh and accused them of trying to gain profit in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections that are scheduled for February 8.

Multiple shootings

Just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the multiple shooting incidents have led to vehement criticism from the opposition. The first incident took place on January 30, when a person opened fire injuring a protester in the Jamia Nagar area. Thereafter, another individual indulged in aerial firing near the Shaheen-Jasola area on February 1, when the Union Budget was presented. While the accused were apprehended by the police, many opposition parties such as Congress blamed MoS Finance Anurag Thakur for creating the atmosphere of hate by his ‘Gun down traitors’ remark.

