First They Instigate At Shaheen Bagh, Then They Accuse BJP: Vijay Goel On AAP

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections on February 8, BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party for not fulfilling its promises and creating an atmosphere of fear among the people of Delhi.

While interacting with a news agency the BJP leader said, "First they instigate people at Shaheen Bagh, and then they accuse us (BJP). AAP leaders keep saying that big riots will happen, I think they are setting the grounds for big riots and then blame BJP. At Shaheen Bagh, Kapil Sibbal had said that CAA will have to be implemented because it has become a law."

Adding further, the BJP leader also appealed the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters to call off their protests as it is causing inconvenience to the people of Delhi.

READ | AAP's Sanjay Singh slams Yogi, seeks 'arrest & interrogation' for remark on Kejriwal

'AAP is frustrated'- Vijay Goel

Reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party's criticism over Yogi Adityanath campaigning for Delhi polls, BJP leader Goel said, "Yogi Ji is in Delhi to talk about the developmental work done by the Uttar Pradesh BJP government. You do your promotion, let our leaders do our promotion. This protest tactic is just Aam Aadmi Party's frustration, as they have not done any work in the past 5 years."

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath repeats 'bullets, no dialogue' remark despite AAP’s complaint to EC

Yogi's remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister & BJP leader, Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in Rohini at Delhi threatened to use force for anyone who will try to create trouble during Kanwar Yatra. He said, 'Boli nahi goli se samjhaya jaayega'. Slamming Kejriwal, the Uttar Pradesh said, 'AAP can't provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi uses the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal govt provides Biryani to the people sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh & other places'.

READ | Delhi Polls: Kapil Mishra says, 'Rename AAP as Muslim League', cites 'vote-bank' politics

Delhi election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

READ | Alleged firing at Jamia: Delhi police register FIR, Sections of IPC & Arms Act invoked

READ | Delhi Assembly polls: PM Modi to address his first rally on Feb 3