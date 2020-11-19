Delhi Govt Allows COVID Hospitals To Engage MBBS Students, Interns To Assist Doctors

Delhi Government gave permission to all the COVID-19 designated hospitals and medical facilities in the national capital to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns as well as BDS doctors to assist the COVID-19 warriors. The MBBS students BDS doctors have to be paid an honorarium of Rs. 1000 for an eight-hour shift and Rs. 2000 for a 12-hour shift per day. Moreover, for the interns engaged by the COVID hospitals, the honorarium will be over and above their stipend, as per the Delhi government notification. This comes as the coronavirus cases in the national capital rise rapidly amid the talks of a third wave.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand of ICU beds and medical HR in the hospitals of GNCTD Delhi for management of COVID-19, all MDs/Directors of COVID Hospitals of GNCTD are permitted to engage 4th and 5th-year MBBS students, Interns and BDS pass doctors to assist the duty doctors at the honorarium of Rs 1,000 (8 hrs shift) and Rs 2,000 (12 hrs shift) per day by exercising powers delegated to them Under Section 50 of Disaster Management Act. In the case of interns, the honorarium would be over and above their stipend," stated the official order.

Ministry of Home Affairs steps in

Following the high-level emergency meeting (chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the North Block on November 15), the Ministry of Home Affairs stepped in to help Delhi's COVID plan. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs also informed people of the steps taken to contain and control the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. As per the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the concerned authorities informed that the government will be taking steps including deploying mobile testing labs, adding more beds at COVID hospital wards and ICUs apart from the doctors and paramedics from the paramilitary forces who are arriving in Delhi to join the COVID-19 warriors in the national capital's fight against the spread of infection.

