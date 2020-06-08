Delhi Govt Distressed As COVID Cases Rise; Puts Onus On Centre Over International Flights

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that if the Centre stopped international flights in time, coronavirus situation could have been better in the national capital. The Centre had stopped international flights in March ahead of the announcement of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. While domestic flight operations have resumed last month, the government has not given nod to international flights yet.

Satyendar Jain said that the Coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing and more than 1,000 cases are being reported daily and added that the situation would have been better if flights were stopped in time.

"There are 28,936 cases including 17,125 active cases. 10,999 patients have recovered and 812 people have died. Had the Centre stopped (international) flights in time, the situation could have been better," Jain told ANI.

"Coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing and more than 1,000 cases are being reported daily. So, hospitals are needed for the people of Delhi. Neighbouring states say they have fewer cases so it shouldn't be an issue," he added.

The Minister said that Delhi will have more than 50,000 coronavirus cases in the next two weeks. "We have 8,500-9,000 beds as of now, in the next 15 days we will take it to 15,000-17,000. Since the doubling rate of cases is 14-15 days, we think cases will reach 56,000 in the next two weeks," Jain said.



Delhi's coronavirus tally crosses 28,000-mark

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 812 on Sunday, a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said.

In an order issued to all private hospitals identified for the purpose of treating COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government has asked them to provide their schedule of charges for treatment of the virus to the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi and the same is also to be displayed at conspicuous places in their hospitals. According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 28,936 with 1,282 fresh cases.

(with inputs from ANI)