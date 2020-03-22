Delhi Metro Takes Day Off, Practices Social Distancing As Country Observes Janta Curfew

India observed Janta Curfew on March 22 in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic which has now infected 391 and killed seven people across the nation. The self-imposed curfew led to closed stores and empty streets bringing the whole nation to a standstill. It also proved to be beneficiary for the staff of Delhi Metro who got a rare rest day from their otherwise hectic schedules.

The rare holiday

On March 22, DMRC took to twitter to share a picture which showed two trains parked at a distance. Along with the post, metro operators wrote that it was day wherein they were "resting" and "social distancing" themselves.

We're taking some rest and social distancing ourselves today. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/ieuk5o6cwD — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2020

The post went viral in just a few hours garnering over nine thousand likes. It also led to people dishing out a variety of comments, while many lauded DMRC for taking the "much deserved " break, many others were just curious if the Delhi Metro ever stopped. Yet another bunch of people advised the authorities to sanitise the coaches.

Sure take some rest, you guys actually need it more than anybody. Since 25 Dec 2002 you guys are continuously working day in day out helping Delhi NCR people with issues like #Traffic #Pollution Much needed rest for you, Take care — Kapil Arora (@k3arora) March 22, 2020

Well deserved 🙌❤️ — Nitin Bharti🇮🇳 (@tintin_bharti) March 22, 2020

कम से कम आज मेट्रो आराम से सांस ले पायेगी 😂😂 — bhumika 🇮🇳 (@beyond_star2) March 22, 2020

A very good message to all commuters and society at large....now time has come when human would learn from machines... — Anuraag A Singhaal (@anuraagsinghaal) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile sanitize all the coaches, delhi metro is highly vurnable to corona virus — Mohit (@mohitk_912) March 22, 2020

@OfficialDMRC is it first time in the history of DM when its services are closed ? or it has happened in the past before? if yes, when ? — THE REAL DEMOCRATIC (@DemocraticReal) March 22, 2020

