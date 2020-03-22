The Debate
Delhi Metro Takes Day Off, Practices Social Distancing As Country Observes Janta Curfew

General News

Delhi Metro took to twitter to share a picture which showed two trains parked at a distance. Alongside, they wrote that they were practising social distancing

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi Metro takes day off, practices social distancing as country goes under Janta Curfew

India observed Janta Curfew on March 22 in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic which has now infected 391 and killed seven people across the nation. The self-imposed curfew led to closed stores and empty streets bringing the whole nation to a standstill. It also proved to be beneficiary for the staff of Delhi Metro who got a rare rest day from their otherwise hectic schedules. 

The rare holiday

On March 22, DMRC took to twitter to share a picture which showed two trains parked at a distance. Along with the post, metro operators wrote that it was day wherein they were "resting" and "social distancing" themselves.

The post went viral in just a few hours garnering over nine thousand likes. It also led to people dishing out a variety of comments, while many lauded DMRC for taking the "much deserved " break, many others were just curious if the Delhi Metro ever stopped. Yet another bunch of people advised the authorities to sanitise the coaches. 

First Published:
COMMENT
