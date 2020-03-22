Quarantine Signs Placed Outside Homes Of Coronavirus Suspected Cases In Delhi

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, local authorities in Delhi have put up notices outside houses of people who have been placed under home quarantine. Citizens have been warned to stay away from these houses to avoid any contact. The notice consists of the name of the person suspected to have contracted COVID-19 and the date from which he has been placed under home quarantine till the date it ends. Currently, 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi.

Lockdown imposed in Delhi

On Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a total lockdown in the national capital from 6 am on March 23 to midnight of March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. No public transport service including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws, and the Delhi Metro will be operational. 25% of the DTC buses will continue to ply exclusively for people involved in essential services.

All shops, offices, and markets will be closed. Mentioning that all borders will be sealed, Kejriwal revealed that inter-state buses, domestic and international flights will be prohibited. Apart from this, all religious places of worship will be closed. Essential services such as media, grocery, dairy, banks, etc. will remain open. Furthermore, the Delhi CM declared that both permanent and contractual employees of private companies will be paid a regular salary for this duration.

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Delhi

Earlier in the day, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Delhi from 9 pm on March 22 to midnight of March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

As a result, assembly of any kind including demonstrations and any social, cultural, religious gathering has been prohibited. Moreover, the organization of weekly markets except for daily necessities and guided tours by private operators has been banned. Also, any individual suspected to have contracted COVID-19 must take requisite prevention and treatment measures.

