Delhi Govt Issues Directive To Shut Janta Markets As Shoppers Flout Covid Norms

Delhi's Punjabi Basti and Janta markets in Nangloi area will remain shut till November 30 after the West District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) informed the government of COVID norms not being followed in the market. Delhi government issued a directive in the name of public interest to close the markets as people were spotted without masks and not maintaining social distancing in the area. This comes as the COVID-19 cases in Delhi continue to rise in what is being called the third wave of infections.

"It has come to the notice of West District Disaster Management Authority that directives issued by the Delhi government with regard to wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing are being flouted in Punjabi Basti and Janta markets, Nangloi. In the overall public interest, it is hereby ordered to close these markets till November 30, 2020," said DDMA West Additional District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar.

#WATCH: People in large numbers seen shopping at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market amid spike in #COVID19 cases.



The total cases in Delhi stand at 5,23,117 including 39,741 active cases, as per last health bulletin. pic.twitter.com/CizWayQOLV — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Rises To 90,95,807; Maharashtra Mulls On Lockdown

Arvind Kejriwal: "A local COVID-19 hotspot"

While addressing a live press conference on November 17, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed of the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19. Notably, cases in the capital continue to rise. The CM also informed that a proposal has been sent to the Centre seeking permission for a partial lockdown while adding that Delhi government may also shut down markets where COVID norms are not being followed.

Read | Hackers From Russia, China, Iran Trying To Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data: Report

"When Corona situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200, according to the Centre's guidelines. However, now it's being withdrawn & only 50 people will be allowed. The decision has been sent for Lieutenant Governor's approval. Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are also sending a general proposal to the central government, that if required, Delhi government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed & they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot. Now that Diwali is over, we hope that the markets will not be crowded and people will strictly follow all the Coronavirus protocols," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Read | Delhi Govt Allows COVID Hospitals To Engage MBBS Students, Interns To Assist Doctors

COVID-19 in Delhi

Over 100 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Delhi for the last 3 days with about 121 deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital has reported a total of 5,29,863 COVID positive cases since the outbreak of infection out of which 6,746 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Delhi currently has 40,212 active cases and 4,81,260 people have recovered. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi is at 8,270.

Read | COVID-19: Sisodia Says 'no Plan To Impose Lockdown' After Kejriwal writes To Centre