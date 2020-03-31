Delhi Govt To Use Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium As Quarantine Facility For COVID-19 Suspects

Amid the alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases across the country, the Delhi Government has decided to make use of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium as a quarantine centre in the battle the deadly coronavirus. South-East District Magistrate Harleen Kaur has written to the secretary of Sports Authority of India directing him to make the stadium premises available immediately to the district administration.

This is the second instance when a sports centre has been put to use as a quarantine centre for suspected coronavirus patients. Earlier the Sports Authority of India had allocated the boxing training facility at Rohtak to Haryana state government for using it as a quarantine facility.

Schools converted into night shelters for migrants

The Delhi government on Monday, March 30, also said that it has converted 11 schools into night shelters, in a bid accommodate the migrant workers who are leaving Delhi for their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, amid the three-week nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Delhi government also informed that in order to support the migrant labourers it has started distributing food free-of-cost through 568 schools and 238 night shelters. Meanwhile, 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi on Monday.

The national capital has reported 97 positive cases of coronavirus so far. India has witnessed a swell in coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals crossed the 1000 figure mark. As on March 29, the number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 1251, of which 32 have succumbed to the virus while 1117 cases are still active, whereas 101 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

