Delhi Govt Warns Landlords Against Forcing Healthcare Profession To Vacate Houses

The Delhi government has directed the state officials to take severe action against landlords who are forcing doctors, paramedical staff, and healthcare personnel in the national capital to vacate their rented residences due to the fear of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The order of Delhi government has come after Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting appropriate action against the landlords asking doctors and nurses to vacate their rent accommodations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, March 23, appealed the house owners in the national capital to be considerate for 1-2 months and accept rents in instalments if the tenant cannot instantly make payments.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Notes 11th COVID-19 Death As It Goes Into 21-day Lockdown

READ | Here Are Services That Will Remain Operational And Suspended Under The 21-day Lockdown

"Whereas a lot of complaints have been received from doctors/paramedical staff/healthcare personnel all over NCT of Delhi, that their landlords/house-owners are forcing them to vacate their rented residences. And whereas such behaviour amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties. And Whereas the Government of NCT of Delhi has issued the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for prevention and containment of COVID-19," read an order by Delhi government signed by Padmini Singla, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare).

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the aforesaid powers, all the District Magistrates/Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporations/District Deputy Commissioner of Police are directed to take strict penal action against such landlords/house-owners under the relevant provisions of law and submit an Action Taken Report on a daily basis to the office of Addl. Chief Secret, (Home), Govt. of NCT of Delhi," it said.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

READ | Complete Lockdown Imposed In India From March 25: Here Are The Guidelines

According to ICMR, India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, while 39 cases are reported to have recovered and been discharged. Taking stock of the severity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country starting from the midnight of March 25.