PM Modi Dials Canada's Justin Trudeau Over COVID-19; Stresses On Collaborative Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the novel Coronavirus pandemic with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, over the phone and thanked him for Canada's care towards the Indian community there. The two leaders exchanged views today on the welfare of Indian citizens, collaboration in medical research and maintaining supply chains for fighting the pandemic.

Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also called Indonesian President Joko Widodo to discuss the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis. Amid the ongoing crisis, the Prime Minister has been reaching out to leaders of several countries ensuring and assuring cooperation in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diplomacy amid COVID

India has assured its friendly neighbours and other allies of cooperation and has continued assisting foreign nations in a show of solidarity amid the pandemic that has infected over 3 million people worldwide. Recently, India contributed towards medical and food supplies to several smaller nations and has exported vast sums of most-sought drugs like Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol. PM Modi has consistently stayed in touch with many world leaders, especially of those countries' which host a significant Indian diaspora.

