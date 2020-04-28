Bhutan PM Thanks PM Modi For Medical Supplies; Hails India's 'genuine Friendship'

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering thanked his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for sending a consignment of medical supplies, including Hydroxychloroquine to the neighbouring country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He further said that the generous assistance and uninterrupted supply of goods during coronavirus crisis was a true reflection of India's 'genuine friendship and care' for Bhutan.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Tshering said that the supplies, critical even during normal times, are "invaluable" in these hours of a global crisis. "Thank you for keeping your words", said Tshering according to a statement by Bhutan Prime Minister's office. To help the country in its fight against Coronavirus, India has sent a consignment of medical supplies, including Hydroxychloroquine, under the Coronavirus Emergency Fund to Bhutan.

The consignment was handed over by Indian ambassador Ruchira Kamboj to Bhutan Health Minister Dechen Wangmo on Monday.

"Prime Minister Lotay Tshering thanked Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for critical medical supplies the Indian government donated under the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund," the statement said

"In the letter sent today, Lyonchhen said the generous medical assistance and facilitation of uninterrupted supply of goods into Bhutan despite lockdown in India was a true reflection of India's genuine friendship and care for Bhutan," it added.

The consignment includes hydroxychloroquine, goggles, and paracetamol, among others. Bhutan has so far reported seven coronavirus cases.

