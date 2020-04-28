Mother Dresses Up Baby In Polybag As She Requests PM Modi To Open Garment Stores; Video

The global Coronavirus pandemic has undeniably resulted in the world coming to a standstill with the majority of countries across the world in a complete lockdown. Owing to the on-going Coronavirus crisis in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a 21-day-long lockdown on March 24, 2020, which was later extended till May 3 on April 14, 2020.

However, due to the nationwide lockdown, only essential services have been allowed to operate. Amid the global tension, a TikTok video of a mother requesting PM Modi to allow the clothing stores to open so that she could purchase some clothes for her baby girl went viral.

'Modi ji, kapdon ki dukaan khulwa do please,' requests a mother as she dresses up her toddler

TikTok has become one of the highly popular social media platforms across the globe during the Coronavirus outbreak among the masses to keep themselves entertained by killing boredom. While the number of viewers of the app is in millions, the number of content creators on the app are no lesser. Quite often, several TikTok videos go viral and start making rounds on the internet.

Recently, a humourous TikTok video of a mother dressing up her daughter using a polybag went viral. In the video, the mother also requested PM Modi in a child-like voice to allow the clothing stores to open so that she can buy her baby some new clothes.

Soon after this video started making rounds on social media, other mothers too joined the bandwagon and shared similar videos on their TikTok handles. Check out some of the videos below:

