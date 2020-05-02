Delhi HC Asks Centre, Delhi Govt To Submit List Of Hospitals For Outstation Patients

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to file a status report listing hospitals where the outstation patients could receive treatment for ailments other than Coronavirus for free-of-cost as per the eligibility criteria. Along with it, the HC has asked to mention whether the patients can receive treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS) as they were receiving earlier.

This comes after public interest litigation was filed by Karan Seth seeking to address the grievances of about hundred outstation patients and their attendants, who were earlier being treated at the AIIMS Delhi for several ailments. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

About the case

According to the petitioner's advocate, AIIMS has been converted into an exclusive facility to treat COVID-19 patients, and hence, the patients are not being provided with any other treatment. He submitted that several patients are suffering from serious ailments such as Cancer, and their natural immunity is low. The advocate raised that these patients and their attendants are being housed in Rain Baseras opposite AIIMS.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS advocate submitted that the main AIIMS facility is not an exclusive COVID-19 facility, and the hospital continues to treat patients with other ailments. He pointed out that around 10 days ago, a team of doctors from AIIMS had visited the Rain Baseras to identify those patients who require hospitalisation. As per reports, two patients were admitted in the concerned departments at AIIMS.

Subsequently, the Delhi HC has directed the petitioner to prepare a list of patients with their name, age, the particular ailment that they are suffering from, and the ID number issued by AIIMS, or any other Government Hospital where they may have received treatment earlier, in respect of whom the petition was filed.

India extends lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 35,365, including 25,148 active cases. While 1,152 deaths have been reported overall, around 9,065 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)