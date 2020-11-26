Delhi HC Directs AAP Govt To Decide On Imposition Of Night Curfews To Contain COVID-19

As the COVID-19 situation in the national capital continues to remain grim, the Delhi High Court has instructed the AAP government to take a decision on imposing a night curfew, in a bid to contain the virus spread. The High Court has also directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to adopt measures needed to contain COVID without losing further time. The High Courts directive came after the government apprised it that the administration is 'actively considering' the proposal of implementing night or weekend curfews after the Centre's latest advisory.

The Delhi government also submitted that around 40,000 samples through RT-PCR testing kits were collected on Wednesday. The court also asserted that there is a need for a protocol to be established to engage market associations and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) for better implementation of COVID directions on the ground. It also instructed that the State administration to appraise the court regarding the utilisation of the fines collected. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has reached 38287 while the number of fatalities has reached 8,720.

"Please show us how the money collected through fines are being utilised. You must explore the option of online payment of these fees. This money can be used for strengthening your strategy of curbing the spread of the virus," the High Court told the Delhi government.

HC pulls up AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration in the national capital over a spike in COVID-19 cases. The High Court raised questions over the AAP government's delay in seeking the Centre's help as citizens continued to battle the deadly virus.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also slammed the Delhi government for their delay in introducing measures to curb the virus spread. The bench noted that statements made by the Delhi government to the media were contrary to the submissions they made in the High Court. Pointing out at the ministers had mentioned that the third wave of the Coronavirus had reached its peak and the daily number of cases were declining, however, the same 'is not reflected' in the daily tally.

