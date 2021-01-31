Delhi IED Blast: Israeli-populated Areas Of Himachal Put On Alert; Patrolling Intensified

The Himachal Pradesh Police has sounded an alert and intensified patrolling in Israeli-dominant areas of the state in wake of the minor IED blast that took place near the Israel embassy in New Delhi on Friday. The cops have beefed up security in areas including Mcleodganj and Dharamkot, due to the large number of Israeli tourists visiting the region.

Speaking on the development, SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan, Himachal Pradesh said, "After the blast in Delhi, patrolling has been intensified 24x7 in Israeli-populated regions including Mcleodganj and Dharamkot. The Mcleodganj police station has been put on alert to cope with any situation if it arises. The security personnel that carry out mobile patrolling across the state have been instructed to increase surveillance in the said regions."

Delhi IED blast near Israel embassy

A low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 5:05 PM on Friday causing a minor blast near the embassy of Israel located in the heart of Lutyen's Delhi. While no injuries have been reported due to the blast, a few windows of cars parked nearby were shattered due to the impact.

The incident took place on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell conducting an investigation at the blast site has found an envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy.

Two individuals were captured in the CCTV cameras moving suspiciously near the embassy building, minutes before the blast took place. The police officials have already detained a cab driver who dropped the two suspects at the location of the blast and further investigation is underway.

The initial investigation revealed that the motive behind the low-intensity blast with the use of ammonium nitrate was likely to deliver a message, that the culprits can also cause a bigger explosion in the region. An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations, and government buildings in view of the blast and enhanced security measures have been put in place by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

From National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's top officials have been briefed about the incident, and are closely following the developments.

