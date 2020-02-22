Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Alleges 'hidden Agenda' Behind Shaheen Bagh Protests

On Saturday, Harayana Home Minister Anil Vij slammed Shaheen Bagh protestors stating that even after the SC's order for mediation, they were still not budging. He stated that the Supreme Court for the first time had issued an order for mediation for people who were just endlessly blocking roads and yet they had no regard for that. He also remarked that the way in which such protests were being carried out across the country, showed that there was a 'hidden agenda' behind it.

Read: KP Maurya calls Shaheen Bagh a 'drama', says India will not tolerate such a 'conspiracy'

"The respected Supreme Court has announced that there should be talks. This is the first time, otherwise protesting on the streets would lead to police lathi-charging people. This is the first time that an order for mediation has been issued. They should have respect for the Supreme Court and get up from the roads just because of that," said Anil Vij. These people who are sitting on the roads, and protesting in the name of CAA, I feel that their agenda is not CAA, it is a hidden agenda, a big conspiracy, and they are trying to do this across the country," he added.

Read: After day 3, SC-appointed mediators signal 1-day hiatus; Shaheen Bagh protesters to decide

Shaheen Bagh Protests

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Supreme Court had on Monday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to go and talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh area to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site. The apex court has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24.

Read: This is not only road connecting Delhi-Noida: Shaheen Bagh protesters tell interlocutors

Read: UP police reopens Noida-Faridabad road after 69 days of shutdown amid Shaheen Bagh talks