Delhi L-G Seeks Action Against Landlords Harassing Doctors, Nurses Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday expressed deep concern over some reports of misbehaviour with doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare personnel by their landlords.

Baijal has directed all the District Magistrates, Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, District and Deputy Commissioners of Police to take strict penal action against such landlords under the relevant provisions of law and submit a daily Action Taken Report to the office of Additional Chief Secretary, Home, of the Government of NCT of Delhi.

The Government of NCT of Delhi has already issued the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for prevention and containment of COVID-19 and such behaviour is punishable under the relevant law.

The L-G has also directed concerned departments to ensure proper transport arrangements for the health care providers from their residence to hospitals.

Delhi HC suspends all District Courts' functioning

After the Supreme Court adjourned matters amid 21-day lockdown, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday has suspended all district courts' functioning till April 15. It added that the respective District and Sessions Judges may also permit judges and other staff officials to work from home, wherever possible. Currently, India's total active Coronavirus cases stand at 553, with 10 deaths.

Delhi High Court has further directed that the respective District and Sessions Judges may also permit judges and other staff officials to work from home, wherever possible. https://t.co/306wqm2wVv — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 563 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 41 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 122. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

