Delhi: LG Overrules CM Arvind Kejriwal, 'hospitals For Residents Only' Order Quashed

In a massive development on Monday, June 8, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overruled the AAP government's order to reserve government hospitals only for Delhi residents. In his capacity as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority Chairman, Baijal directed all departments and authorities to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient regardless of his place of residence. This decision is likely to provide relief to people from other states desiring to seek COVID-19 treatment in Delhi government hospitals. Currently, there are 28,936 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 10,999 persons have recovered while 812 casualties have been reported.

Delhi LG & Chairman DDMA Anil Baijal directs authorities to ensure that medical treatment is not denied to any patient on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HI3rN3fNJE — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Delhi CM's announcement

Addressing a press briefing on June 7, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the hospitals affiliated with the government would be reserved only for Delhi residents. At the same time, people living in other states can access the Central government hospitals for treatment. However, the treatment-related to transplantation, neurosurgery, oncology will continue for all patients irrespective of their place of residence.

To get admission in a Delhi government hospital for COVID-19 treatment, residents were asked to produce valid proof of residence such as Voter ID, passbook, passport, driving license, etc.

#WATCH Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central Govt hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents: CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/D47nRhXaUZ — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Senior nursing officer to be appointed

As per an order dated June 7, allopathic hospitals owned by the Delhi government have been directed to appoint a Senior Nursing Officer in each private hospital. It has been noted that COVID-19 related protocols for admission, discharge, testing, etc. are not being followed by certain private hospitals. It adds that asymptomatic patients or the ones having mild symptoms are being admitted as against the prescribed rules.

The private hospital management shall provide a separate room for the Senior Nursing Officer. The aforesaid officer will take a decision on the admission of a patient in the respective private hospital based on the information filled up at the reception. The medical superintendent of Delhi government hospitals has been ordered to ensure the compliance of this order.

