Punjab Govt Launches Special COVID-19 Helpline For People To Connect With Doctors

In view of the coronavirus crisis, the Punjab government on Thursday, April 16 launched a special helpline number for people to connect with the doctors. According to reports, the special helpline s for the people to get medical advice on coronavirus and other related concerns over the phone. The helpline number is 1800-180-4104.

According to an official statement, Member of State COVID Control Room Team Ravi Bhagat stated that a panel of expert doctors have been duly trained about the platform, its protocol, and functionalities to counsel the anxiety-related issues in the wake of the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Further, the counselling will also help in identifying cases for isolation, home quarantine and those who require medical attention. Reportedly, these cases will be immediately notified to the government for further tracking.

Apart from this, the helpline will also help the people in understanding their own symptoms and act accordingly. According to reports, the government's main focus is to identify and prioritise cases for emergency medical attention with a wider technological reach for people from less privileged sections.

Meanwhile, currently in Punjab, there are a total of 197 positive cases of COVID-19, out of which 29 have reportedly been recovered, while 14 people have been reported dead.

The Coronavirus crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 12,759 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,824 active cases. While 420 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,515 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

While countries around the world are struggling to contain the spread of the deadly virus, India has been successful in limiting the scope of infection by imposing an early lockdown.

(With ANI Inputs)