Rajanth Singh Reviews Preventive Measures Taken By Cantonment Boards Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, April 16 reviewed the preventive measures taken by the 62 cantonment boards across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, Director General Defence Estates (DGDE) Deepa Bajwa who is in charge of managing the cantonment boards, gave an overview of the on-going measures to the Union minister.

As per reports, Bajwa also informed Singh about the steps taken for the identification of hospitals, schools and community halls for quarantine facilities and ongoing measures for public awareness among residents. Further, she informed him about the provisions of food and ration for the vulnerable sections in association with NGOs and social organisations.

According to the Defence Ministry's statement, "Rajnath Singh stressed that the cantonment boards should ensure highest standards of sanitation and hygiene and fumigation specifically in the populated civil areas." He also stressed that special care should be taken to provide food and shelter for the poor.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far.

He also said that compared to other nations, India has contained the pandemic quite efficiently. Subsequently, the government of India has introduced a classification of districts based on the severity of COVID-19 cases in the areas.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 12,759 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,824 active cases. While 420 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,515 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)