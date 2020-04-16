Delhi Medical Assn Writes To PM Modi; Urges Action On Rising Cases Of Assault On Doctors

The Delhi Medical Association on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing "deep anguish and strong resentment" against brutal attacks on doctors and other healthcare workers (HCW) on the frontlines in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The letter also cited the horrific Moradabad incident of Wednesday where stones were pelted at an ambulance carrying patients, police personnel and health workers.

"We, the Doctors of Indian Medical Fraternity, are deeply hurt and anguished on the repeated episodes of brutal violence on our doctors and health care workers who are risking not only their precious lives but the future of their whole families to serve the patients day and night in the present Corona Pandemic," the letter accessed by Republic World said.

Provide security, punish attackers

The letter, also addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia, called for "strong and urgent measures to ensure safety and security to all doctors and HCWs". It also demanded "exemplary and most stringent punishment to all such anti-national elements".

Slams attack on female HCWs

The DMA slammed "few misguided, illiterate patients" in hospital premises in Delhi for their "very uncivilised, indecent behaviour" towards female doctors and medical staff. The body urged action against the guilty persons and prevent similar incidents from happening again in the future.

"Medical fraternity is passionately committed to swerve the society whole heartedly. All healthcare warriors are with the government under your (PM Modi) dynamic leadership to win their war against Corona pandemic," the latter further stated.

Attacks on HCWs

Recently, multiple cases of attacks on HCWs have been reported from across the country. On Tuesday, a female resident doctor was allegedly attacked by patients of COVID-19 wards in Delhi's LNJP Hospital. At a Ghaziabad hospital, some of the quarantined attendees of Tablighi Jamaat Markaz allegedly used abusive and vulgar language against members of medical staff. HCWs were assaulted by people in Indore when they had come to test a suspected COVID-19 patient in a suburban locality.

