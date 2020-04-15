FORDA Write To MHA, Demand Deployment Of Forces In COVID Hospitals After Attack On Doctors

The Federation of resident doctors association India (FORDA), has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding deployment of paramilitary troops at COVID-19 hospitals. In the thick of Coronavirus, FORDA in its letter to Amit Shah highlighted the violence against doctors in COVID Ward of LNJP hospital. This comes after a female doctor was assaulted by patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi. It was reported that the members who attacked the female doctor were Tablighi Jamaat members who are currently undergoing treatment at the Delhi government hospital.

Resident doctors of Maulana Azad Medical college deployed at Lok Nayak hospital had earlier written to the director of the latter hospital complaining of assault by patients admitted in the facility. Narrating their ordeal the doctors in the letter pressed upon lack of security provided to them.

Expressing distress over the plight of healthcare workers, the association mentioned that the evil of assault on doctors has been hampering their service to the nation. Further, out of concern over the situation, the association in its letter mentioned certain demands-

- All Healthcare Institutions to be provided adequate security and CISF/ Hospital Protection Force to be deployed at COVID-19 designated hospitals.

- To book every incident of attack on Corona warriors under the Prevention of Terrorist Activity (POTA) Act

- To conduct an independent inquiry into the matter and take stringent action immediately.

- Formulation of quick response teams and disaster management teams

- Central Protection Act to prevent an assault on healthcare professionals

- Special confinement cell for aggressive patients in COVID-19 hospitals.

Female Resident Doctor Attacked

According to the letter, the incident took place yesterday when the complainant doctors were deployed in surgical ward number 5, where a patient began to hurl abuses and passed lewd comments at a female doctor on duty. When interrupted by another medico, the patient gathered other patients in the ward and started threatening the staff on duty.

Soon, the situation aggravated and the doctors were forced to run for their lives. “The healthcare workers had to run inside the duty room and hide, while the other patient and the mob with him tried to break open the door,” the letter read.

