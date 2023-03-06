Delhi Metro Holi Timings: DMRC Services To Start From 2:30 Pm On All Lines

Delhi Metro services will be available from 2:30 pm on the day of Holi. According to officials, all metro lines, including Rapid Metro and Airport Express will begin after 2:30 pm on Holi, i.e., March 8.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the statement released by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) read.

“In addition, Metro Feeder bus services will also resume after 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on 08th March, 2023,” the statement added.

The services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter.

Holi special trains by Indian Railways

As India is all set to celebrate the festival of colours, Indian Railways has decided to operate special trains between various destinations in order to accommodate the increased number of passengers. The decision was taken so that the passengers can purchase tickets for these special trains at PRS counters as well as on the IRCTC website.

Some of the special trains listed for Holi are CSMT Mumbai- Jaynagar, Howrah - Raxaul, Valsad – Malda Town, Mangaluru Jn. Special, Pune Junction – Karmali Special and Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Superfast Special.

Holi 2023

Holi, the festival of colors, is celebrated as a way to welcome the arrival of spring and is also seen as a new beginning where people can release all their inhibitions and start fresh. The festival also marks the victory of good over evil. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated in the month of Phalguna - falling between February and March.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan will take place on March 7. Like every year, the festival will be celebrated with pomp and excitement in places related to Lord Krishna, known as the Braj regions - Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana.