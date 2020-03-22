PM Modi Appeals Everyone To 'stay Indoors & Healthy' As Janta Curfew Kicks In

Moments before the 'Janta Curfew' kicks in, PM Narendra Modi once again tweeted his appeal to fellow Indians to refrain from going outside and to "stay indoors and stay healthy". In reference to his social distancing measure, the PM said that the steps taken now "will help in the times to come".

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences.



Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.



Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

PM Modi's Janta Curfew

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. He also appealed citizens to maintain a 'Janta curfew' by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh cases worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 330 confirmed cases and four deaths.

