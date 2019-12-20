Security Tightens, Delhi People Restricted To Enter Jama Masjid Without Identity

Amid the rampant protest across the nation over CAA, people at Jama Masjid mosque who came to offer their prayers on Friday were not allowed to enter the mosque without valid identity proofs. Thousands of people gathered at the Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi and raised slogans of "Aazadi" and "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi' in a major protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Friday. Taking into consideration the protests are being held in sensitive areas, the police are trying to keep a disciplined security apparatus in order to maintain law and order in the national capital.

"I was not allowed to enter the Mosque as I have no valid identity proofs to enter. I will go home now and bring either an Aadhaar or voter identity card to enter," Mohammad Syed told ANI.

Syed also said that it is a good step that the police have taken to maintain peace. The police, in the morning, allowed certain amazis to carry the Indian flag with them to the mosque. Delhi police on Friday tightened the security in the North-East part of the national capital and assured of sufficient force in the national capital to maintain law and order.

Section 144 Not Imposed In Walled City Jama Masjid

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area has not been imposed in walled city Jama Masjid.

Addressing the reporters, Randhawa said, "We are giving permission for all the protest in designated places. We cannot allow protests anywhere in Delhi as it creates inconvenience for the public. Section 144 is not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. People here are cooperating and want peace. Delhi Police is also working for the same." Randhawa and other senior Police officers visited Jama Masjid to inspect the area and also arranged security measures. Locals were seen offering roses to Randhawa and other senior Police officers at Jama Masjid.

