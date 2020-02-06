Delhi Police Asks Jamia Millia University To Remove Protesters From Gate 7

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar Police Station has written to the Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to remove protesters from gate number seven of the University. SHO Upendra Singh has written to the varsity administration. Jamia has been on the boil since December when anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitations began.

Rally outside Jamia with provocative slogans

On Tuesday, a group of 50-60 men attempted to march towards the University in the national capital. Carrying the Indian flag, they were reportedly heard chanting slogans such as 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Gun down all the traitors of the country). However, the police managed to stop them.

Jamia Bans Protest, Mass Gathering

Last week, the Jamia administration issued a notice informing students that all types of gathering, protests or speeches are completely banned in the entire campus and its violation would invite strict action. Jamia students are also expected to cooperate actively in discipline maintenance to support the exam and conduct of classes, the university official said. The administration has also called upon students to report the presence of any outsider or unauthorised entry in the campus.

Multiple shootings

Just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, multiple shooting incidents have led to vehement criticism from the opposition parties. The first incident took place on January 30, when a person opened fire injuring a protester in the Jamia Nagar area. Thereafter, another individual indulged in aerial firing near the Shaheen-Jasola area on February 1, when the Union Budget was presented. While the accused were apprehended by the police, many opposition parties such as Congress blamed MoS Finance Anurag Thakur for creating the atmosphere of hate by his ‘Gun down traitors’ remark.

(With ANI inputs) (Image credit: PTI)

