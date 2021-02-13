Delhi Police Constable Beaten By Farm Law Protesters At Tikri Border; FIR Registered

A head constable of Delhi Police was allegedly beaten by anti-farm laws protesters at the Tikri border on Friday, according to a report by news agency ANI. The policeman, identified as Jitender Rana, is posted at Nangloi police station.

The policeman had gone to the protest site to paste posters of protesting farmers who had gone missing since the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the tractor parade rally, a senior police officer said. The injured policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

The police personnel has received multiple stitches and an FIR has been registered against an unknown person in this regard. The reason behind the violence is not known yet.

Protesters won't return home till agreement is reached: Tikait

Meanwhile, BKU's Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers protesting at Delhi's borders over the farm laws will not return home until an agreement is reached and another union leader said they are ready to talk if the Centre comes up with a proposal. It was not immediately clear if Tikait's remark at a "Mahapanchayat" in Haryana was a climb down from his earlier assertion that there will be no Ghar wapsi unless the laws are withdrawn.

The government has been telling farmer unions to consider an option other than the complete repeal of the laws. Tikait also revealed plans by farmer leaders to hold meetings in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. Tikait said the government will have to talk with the farmer unions' committee spearheading the agitation against the laws.

"This agitation will continue until the Government of India talks to the committee and arrives at an agreement. Till that time, farmers will not return home, he said addressing a Mahapanchayat organised by the Dalal Khap 84 near the Tikri border.

Darshan Pal, a key leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a body of farmer unions leading the protest, told reporters that if the government comes up with a concrete proposal, they are ready to talk. However, Pal and Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the government is not showing seriousness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they were just a "phone call away".

(With agency inputs)