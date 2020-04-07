Lockdown: Delhi Police Has Attended To 178 Pregnant Women So Far In The National Capital

The Delhi Police have attended to 178 pregnant women in the national capital so far during the lockdown called by the Central government in the wake of the Coronavirus scare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had last month imposed a 21-day lockdown to combat Coronavirus. Social distancing is the only effective way to fight the novel virus. In addition to ensuring the implementation of lockdown across the length and breadth of the national capital, the Delhi police officials are on their toes to help people in need.

According to DCP Sharad Sinha, the Delhi police PCR have attended 178 distress calls made by families of pregnant women ever since the lockdown was put in place. A teary-eyed Nargis, who gave birth to a beautiful baby girl day before yesterday could not thank Delhi police officials enough.

“I was scared but Delhi police officials calmed me down and took care of me,” she told Republic TV.

READ: COVID-19: Centre readies 'Cluster containment strategy' for Delhi, Mumbai, Bhilwara, Agra

READ: Centre mulls extending 21-day COVID-19 lockdown post-April 14 after states demand: Sources

Sharing similar sentiments. her husband said that he tried calling the ambulance but was unable to connect, he tried to get a public transport but owing to the lockdown he could not arrange a means of transport to take his wife to the hospital.

Finally, he called the police and to their relief, a PCR reached their doorstep within five minutes. “I was very anxious as my wife went into labour and I could not arrange anything for her. I finally called the police and they arrived in time and handled the situation very well,” he said.

Exuding pride in her work, inspector Sanghamitra told Republic TV that in the south-east area of Delhi alone the Delhi police have helped out 57 pregnant women during the last 14 days of the lockdown.

“We have been instructed to act swiftly on such distress calls. Like the patient said we reached to her within five minutes and admitted her in the hospital,” she said.

Notably, the inspector also told Republic TV that not only did they admit the women in the hospital, but also made sure that the patients are treated with due diligence. The Coronavirus which was born in China’s Wuhan province has rattled the world.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre mulls extending lockdown post-April 14; cases at 4789

READ: India to allow Hydroxychloroquine & Paracetamol export to neighbours in need amid Covid