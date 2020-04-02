Delhi Police Launch 'Covid Patrol' Bikes To Spread Awareness On Coronavirus

As the entire country grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Police has come up with an innovative way to spread awareness about the coronavirus. The South Delhi Police on Wednesday, April 1, launched 40 'COVID Patrol' bikes in a campaign to spread awareness about the deadly virus and to keep a check on the movement of citizens amid the nationwide lockdown.

Joint Commissioner DC Srivatsava while speaking with ANI said, "COVID patrol has been launched by South Delhi police with an aim to create awareness among the public about coronavirus. Under this initiative, 40 motorcycles with the stickers and banner have been launched to cover the entire jurisdiction. On each motorcycle, there will be two policemen."

READ | COVID-19: Delhi Police Share Harry Potter Meme To Fight Fake News On April Fools' Day

READ | COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi CM, Lt Guv Reviews Situation, Directs To Take Preventive Actions

COVID Patrol Campaign

Speaking about the specific role of these police personnel, the Joint Commissioner said, "These police personnel will announce norms like social distancing, marking on the roads in front of the ATMs and banks. They will also appeal to people not to venture out of their homes unless it is essentially required."

"The police personnel will also check the movement on the roads and ensure whether people are carrying curfew passes and identity cards. This COVID patrol will augment efforts already made by the police to enforce the lockdown and create awareness," he added.

The Joint commissioner said, "DCP south district and their team gave this idea which will help them in enforcing the lockdown and spreading awareness of the disease."

READ | Deploy Fire Brigade To Disinfect COVID-19 Hotspots, Quarantine Centres, Delhi LG Tells Authorities

Coronavirus cases in Delhi

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Delhi soared to 152 as on April 1, while 6 people have died due to the novel virus, the cure of which is not found yet across the globe.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Wednesday said that the police are implementing the lockdown imposed by the government strictly. Randhawa stated that the police is taking strict action against those violating the lockdown and informed that so far, 2400 FIRs for violations have been registered while 50,000 cases have been filed under the Delhi Police Act.

READ | Nizamuddin Scare: Delhi Authorities Sanitize Markaz & Surrounding Areas As Numbers Grow

(Image source - ANI)