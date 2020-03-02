Delhi Violence: CM Kejriwal Ensures Quick Response From Agencies, Says 'govt Working 24/7'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the government is working round the clock to ensure relief to those affected by violence in the national capital. The death toll in the violence in North-East rose to 46 on Monday (March 2) with more than 200 people sustaining serious injuries.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister urged people to inform the administration about anyone who needed help and further stated that the government is working day and night to help the needy. Earlier on Friday, Kejriwal had also announced that Rs 25,000 cash as will be given to those whose houses have been burnt completely or substantially in the violence.

We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Pl do mention exact address/contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2020

Taking cognisance of the issue, the Delhi Police had also registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police.

Kejriwal aims to re-establish trust within communities

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of various departments to review the situation. He said that the top priority of his government is to re-establish the trust between two communities. He provided a detailed list of steps taken by his government to bring back normalcy in the riot-affected regions.

Speaking to media, Kejriwal said: "We had a review meeting with representatives of all the departments. Our main motive is that the lives of people should be normal. No incident of violence has been reported, but a lot of people have left their homes. Our aim is to bring them back and re-establish the trust between the two communities. Whatever support we can give, we are doing it."

