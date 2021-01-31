Delhi Police Probing Screenshot Of 'Jaish-Ul-Hind' Staking Claim On Israel Embassy Blast

Two days after the blast near the Israel embassy, the cyber cell of Delhi Police's Crime Branch is investigating the Telegram account from which the viral screenshot was sent that claimed entity Jaish-Ul-Hind has taken the responsibility for the blast. Sources further informed that in order to find the truth behind the viral screenshot, the cyber cell of Delhi Police's Crime Branch has started investigating which Telegram account flashed the information, when it was created and who created it.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah Cancels 2-day Bengal Trip After Minor Blast Near Israel Embassy

'Jaish-Ul-Hind' claims responsibility for IED blast

Outlining more details, sources informed that the Crime Branch is currently investigating the details of the people who had availed cab service including those of Ola and Uber between 3 pm to 6 pm to and from APJ Abdul Kalam Road yesterday. Apart from this, the special cell of Delhi Police is questioning a few Iranians living in the national capital in connection with an explosion near Israel embassy on Friday. The foreign nationals who are currently being questioned include those whose visas have been expired.

Sources said, "A total of 45,000 cell phones were active near the Israeli Embassy when a low-intensity blast was triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Friday evening."

READ | Delhi: Low-intensity IED Goes Off Near Israel Embassy, NSA Ajit Doval Briefed

Delhi IED Blast: Cab driver in CCTV detained

Earlier on Saturday, the cab driver who was seen in the CCTV footage accessed by Republic Media Network had his statement recorded. According to sources, the dump data of the cab driver has also been collected by the investigating team. In the CCTV, there was a cab in which two suspects could be seen. However, the Police are still investigating to find out who were these 2 individuals.

Outlining further details of this latest development, sources added that it was the cab driver himself who had connected with the police and it was he who himself had called the Delhi Police on Friday and informed that there were 2 people who had got off and walked towards the blast site. The cab driver's statement has been recorded by the special cell of Delhi Police.

READ | Delhi IED Blast: Israeli-populated Areas Of Himachal Put On Alert; Patrolling Intensified

Blast near Israel Embassy

On the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 5:05 PM on Friday causing a minor blast. While no injuries have been reported due to the blast, the windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on the incident and HM Shah has been briefed by Delhi Commissioner, NSA Ajit Doval, and top IB officials. Doval has taken stock of the situation while enhanced security measures have been put in place. The blast took place a few kilometres from Vijay Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony that marked the culmination of Republic Day celebrations. Security has been increased in areas where Israeli and Jewish people live, while NSA Doval has also briefed his Israel counterpart on the same.

READ | Kolkata Political Rallies To Have Police Personnel To Counter Violence: Commissioner

(With ANI inputs)