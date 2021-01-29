Home Minister Amit Shah Cancels 2-day Bengal Trip After Minor Blast Near Israel Embassy

Amid the security situation in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, cancelled his 2-day trip to poll-bound Bengal. Sources report that Shah has called off his trip in view of the blast outside Israel Embassy in New Delhi. He is also likely to meet top security and intelligence officials tomorrow to discuss the investigation.

Delhi Farmer protest LIVE Updates: Clashes at Singhu border; Haryana suspends internet

Minor explosion outside Israeli embassy

On the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 5:05 PM on Friday causing a minor blast. While no injuries have been reported due to the blast, windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on the incident and Shah has been briefed by Delhi Commissioner, NSA Ajit Doval and top IB offiials. Doval has taken stock of the situation while enhanced security measures have been put in place.

An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of blast reported in Delhi, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has said. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israel Embassy. 3 cars have been damaged and the forensic teams have suspected use of black powder. The IED which caused the blast has been found in a flower pot on road divider near Jindal House.

Assuring the safety of Israeli Embassy staff, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar dialled his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi assuring him 'fullest protection' for the embassy and its diplomats in India. Jaishankar asserted that the law enforcement agencies are taking up the matter 'very seriously' and that no effort will be spared to find the culprits. Israeli ambassador Ron Malka has said that it is working with Indian authorities to find perpetrators and motive behind this attack.

Delhi: Low-intensity IED goes off near Israel Embassy, NSA Ajit Doval briefed

Shah's Bengal journey

Shah was scheduled to address two rallies in West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday and attend several programmes. BJP sources said Shah was to arrive in Kolkata on Friday night and start his public programs on Saturday with a visit to ISKCON (International Society of Krishna Consciousness) in Mayapur and later address a rally at Thakurnagar. He was also set to address his party's social media volunteers in Kolkata in the evening. Shah is scheduled to address another rally at Dumurjala in Howrah on Sunday and was expected to have lunch at the house of a jute mill worker in Belur on Sunday. He was planning to visit Aurobindo Bhawan and Belur Math on the day. Several TMC leaders including Rajib Banerjee were also allegedly set to join BJP in his presence.

Delhi blast: Jaishankar dials Israel FM Gabi Ashkenazi, assures protection of diplomats

Union Minister Shah to address 2 rallies in Bengal on weekend