Delhi Police Seeks CM Kejriwal's Permission To Convert Stadiums Into 'temporary Prisons'

The Delhi Police on Friday sought permission from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in wake of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers against Centre's new farm laws. This comes a day after CM Kejriwal tweeted in support of Punjab farmers and their protest against the agriculture laws, stating that peaceful demonstration was a Constitutional right. He also added that the use of water cannons against them was a crime.

"All the three farming Bills (now Acts) of the Central government are anti-farmer. Instead of withdrawing these, farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations, water cannons are being turned on them. This crime against farmers is absolutely wrong. Peaceful protest is their Constitutional right," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, farmers used a tractor to move a truck placed as a barricade to stop them from entering the capital at Tikri border near the Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway. In light of the ongoing protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed several stations in the city as a precautionary measure.

READ | Farmers' Protest: Entry, Exit Gates At 6 Delhi Metro Stations On Green Line Closed

Delhi police clash with agitating farmers

The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers who had reached the Singhu border as part of the protest march. The shells were fired at the border point which connects Delhi with Haryana. Security has been strengthened at the border and sand-laden trucks and water cannons have been stationed. Barbed wire is also being used for fencing at the Singhu border to prevent the protesters from entering the city. Moreover, vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana) area. Delhi Traffic Police is diverting traffic in several places in the capital due to the protest march.'

READ | Groups Of Agitating Farmers From Punjab Reach Near Delhi Borders

'Delhi Chalo' march

Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have announced they will go to Delhi through several routes — Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad, and Talwandi-Sirsa. The tension was escalating at all the border points. Farmers have assembled near the borders in tractor-trolleys laden with rations and essentials for their proposed Delhi march.

READ | Kejriwal Slams Centre As Haryana Cops & Farmers Clash Dangerously On Bridge Enroute Delhi

Authorities in Haryana have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in several parts of the state to prevent the assembly of the protesters. The Farmers' bodies have said that they will hold a dharna wherever they are stopped from moving towards Delhi, to demand the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders.

READ | Farmers Intensify 'Dilli Chalo' March, RAF Deployed At Border, Water Cannons & Cranes Used