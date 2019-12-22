Fly Tricolour To Send Message To BJP Against The 'black Law': Owaisi At Anti-CAA Rally

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi organised a rally at Darussalam in Hyderabad at midnight on Saturday. People in huge numbers had gathered at the rally at Darussalam. The AIMIM president along with the people present also read out the Preamble of the Constitution. Jamia Millia Islamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon & Aysha Renna were also present. at the rally.

Read: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns nation-wide violence during anti-CAA protests

Hyderabad: People in huge numbers gathered at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's rally at Darussalam, in protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct & National Register of Citizens (#NRC). Jamia Millia Islamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon&Aysha Renna were also present. #Telangana (21.12) pic.twitter.com/tzSnScGo23 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

Read: 'No one will forgive him': Owaisi draws Syed Rizvi's ire for instigating over CAA

Read: Asaduddin Owaisi claims CAA unconstitutional, calls public meeting at Darussalam on Dec 21

Asaduddin Owaisi had called the public meeting in protest against CAA and NRC under the banner of the United Action Muslim Committee. Raising his opinion against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Owaisi said, "This is against our Constitution and an attempt to divide the nation on religious lines. It is imperative to see the citizenship law in the context of the National Register of Citizens (NRC)."

CAA a 'Black Law'

He also sent out a message to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asking him to "rethink" his "support" to the central government stating that, "we have to save the country." Owaisi urged people, who are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), to fly the tricolour outside their houses to send a message to the BJP regarding the "black law" that they had bought in. He also asked the country to observe 'Save Constitution Day' on Jan 30, 2020, on Martyrs Day, Bhagat Singh's death anniversary and on BR Ambedkar's Birthday.

Owaisi also urged people to maintain peace and hold non-violent protests against the Act.

"This fight is not just of Muslims, even Dalits, SCs and STs are there... How am I a traitor? I am an Indian by choice and birth," he said.

Read: Bill copy shredded in Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi takes war against Citizenship Act to SC

Read: Govt bringing Jinnah alive with Citizenship Bill: Owaisi

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.