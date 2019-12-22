Owaisi Questions PM Modi And HM Amit Shah On Nationwide NRC, Asks 'Who's Lying?'

Questioning the Prime Minister's and Home Minister's comments on nation-wide NRC, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, lashed out asking who was lying. Quoting the PM's comments that there was no nation-wide NRC, he tweeted a video of the Home Minister from the Lok Sabha claiming that there was 'no need for a foundation for NRC as it was mentioned in the BJP's manifesto'. Owaisi has repeatedly slammed both the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, calling them 'divisive and unconstitutional'.

Today, Modi said there has been no discussion on nation-wide NRC and that lies are being spread to mislead us@PMOIndia who's lying? If @AmitShah is wrong, then it is breach of Parliamentary Privilege & a clear case of misleading the House



— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 22, 2019

Earlier in the day, clarifying that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, PM Modi claimed that Congress and other opposition have resorted to divide and rule. He urged people to read the NRC document and the Citizenship act. He also said that his government has never discussed NRC and that it was brought under Congress' regime.

"Congress has resorted to their old tactics to divide the country. Citizenship amendment law is not for Indian citizens. This has been said in the Parliament. False statements are not allowed inside the Parliament. Regarding NRC, they are spreading false rumors. NRC was made under Congress rule. Were the protestors sleeping then? We have not made NRC, it has not come to Parliament," he said.

Previously on Saturday, Owaisi organised a rally at Darussalam in Hyderabad at midnight. The AIMIM president along with the people present also read out the Preamble of the Constitution. Asaduddin Owaisi had called the public meeting in protest against CAA and NRC under the banner of the United Action Muslim Committee.

Raising his opinion against the CAA, Owaisi said, "This is against our Constitution and an attempt to divide the nation into religious lines. It is imperative to see the citizenship law in the context of the National Register of Citizens (NRC)." He also asked the country to observe 'Save Constitution Day' on Jan 30, 2020, on Martyrs Day, Bhagat Singh's death anniversary and on BR Ambedkar's Birthday. He also petitioned for the stay of the Act in the SC, which has refused to do so, notifying the Centre on the pleas.

