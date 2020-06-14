COVID-19 Crisis: MHA Directs Immediate Transfer Of 4 IAS Officers To Assist Delhi Govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed immediate transfer of four IAS officers -- two from Andaman and Nicobar and two from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist Delhi Government in the management of COVID-19, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Besides, Shah also directed two senior IAS officers from Centre -- SCL Das and SS Yadav to assist Delhi government.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Mayors of Municipal Corporations to review preparations with regard to COVID-19.

"Home Minister Amit Shah directed immediate transfer of four IAS officers -- Awanish Kumar and Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman and Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat and Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist Delhi Government in the management of COVID-19," said MHA.

After the first round of meeting, Shah announced a series of measures to tackle the disease in the national capital including increasing testing three times in six days, providing 500 converted rail coaches to add 8,000 beds and steps for the availability of 60 per cent coronavirus beds in private hospitals at lower rates.

Amit Shah Calls All-party Meeting On Monday

After holding two meetings on Delhi's Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the national capital. Shah has invited the party chiefs of BSP, BJP, AAP and Congress for the meeting which will held on Monday at 11 AM. Apart from party chiefs, Health secretary, Delhi state chief secretary and Delhi's principal Health secretary have been invited.

