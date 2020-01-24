Delhi: Traffic Advisory For Commuters Ahead Of Republic Day; Check Details

India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26 and authorities have released a set of advisory for New Delhi to prevent inconvenience to commuters and smooth conduct of the Republic Day parade. Delhi traffic police, in the advisory, urged everyone to report to the nearest policeman on duty in case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen.

In order to ensure security in the national capital, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons have been prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15.

Elaborate traffic arrangements and restriction

The Republic Day parade will start at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards Red Fort ground and elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put into place to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Parade along the route. No traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be allowed starting 06.00pm on January 25 till the parade is over.

'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will remain closed for traffic from 2.00am on January 26 till parade crosses Tilak marg. Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions starting 05.00am on January 26. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade.

During the Republic Day parade, Metro Rail service will remain available for commuters at all Metro stations but Boarding/De-boarding at select stations will not be allowed for a given period. Commuters will not be allowed to board/de-board at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations from 5.00am till 12.00 noon and Lok Kalyan Marg from 8.45am to 12 noon on January 26.

“General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersection and remain updated through Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handler and Traffic Police Helpline,” said NS Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), New Delhi.

