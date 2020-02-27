MEA Dubs USCIRF's Remarks On Delhi Violence 'incorrect', Lists Efforts To Restore Normalcy

Reacting to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom’s (USCIRF) comments on the Delhi violence, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday stated they were factually “inaccurate” and “misleading”. He maintained that the law enforcement agencies were working towards restoration of normalcy. Highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had publicly appealed for peace, he urged the USCIRF and other individuals to avoid making irresponsible statements at this sensitive time. While 24 people have lost their lives in the violence, 189 others have sustained injuries.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar remarked, "We have noticed that USCIRF, sections of the media and a few individuals have commented on recent incidents of violence in Delhi. These are factually inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicising the issue. Our law enforcement agencies are working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy. Senior representatives of the government have been involved in that process. Prime Minister has publicly appealed for peace and brotherhood. We would urge everyone not to make irresponsible comments at this sensitive time.”

'The Indian government must take swift action'

USCIRF is a US government commission created by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. In its 2019 Annual Report, the USCIRF classified India as a ‘Tier 2’ country for “engaging in or tolerating religious freedom violations”. It expressed grave concern over the violence in the national capital.

Moreover, it claimed that “several” mosques had been set on fire and many Muslims had been forced to flee the affected areas. In a statement, USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava called on the Indian government to take swift action to ensure the safety of its citizens. Contending that the Delhi police had not intervened in attacks against Muslims, he said that there was a clear violation of international human rights standards.

USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava stated, “The brutal and unchecked violence growing across Delhi cannot continue. The Indian government must take swift action to ensure the safety of all of its citizens. Instead, reports claim that the Delhi police have not intervened in violent attacks against Muslims, and the government is failing in its duty to protect its citizens. These incidents are even more concerning in the context of efforts within India to target and potentially disenfranchise Muslims across the country, in clear violation of international human rights standards.”

