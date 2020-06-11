Delhi's COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 1000-mark; City Sees Sharpest Rise With 1877 Cases

In an alarming increase, the national capital has seen 1877 new cases and 101 deaths on Thursday, marking its sharpest 1-day increase, overtaking Mumbai. Delhi has also seen 486 new recoveries, taking its recovered tally to 12,731 cases. The national capital's total cases now stand at 34,687 with 1085 fatalities.

As per the state's health bulletin, Delhi has 9444 COVID-19 beds of which 4348 are vacant. It also has 584 ventilators of which 266 are vacant, 344 beds at COVID health centres, of which 180 are vacant and 5974 beds at COVID care centre of which 4415 are vacant. As per n ‘Delhi Corona’ app, nearly 70% of beds are vacant in state government hospitals, while almost all beds at several big private hospitals are shown to be occupied. Experts attribute it to people's aversion towards state-run facilities.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations (MCD) have claimed that Delhi has witnessed over 2000 deaths due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) The mayors of the three MCD- South, North, East have claimed that 1057, 975, and 42 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 till date. As per Delhi government's bulletin, so far there have been only 984 deaths- as of Wednesday. Amid calls for imposing lockdown in Delhi, CM Kejriwal met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, to discuss the situation in Delhi.

On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had informed that All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in Delhi however it is now up to the Centre to make an official declaration about it. With its rising fatality rate and cases, the state government has forecast 5.5 lakh cases in the capital by July 31. Earlier in the day, ICMR ruled out community transmission in India.

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has also opened its borders and launched an app for knowing the availability of beds.