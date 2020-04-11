'Delhi's Dilshad Garden Area Virus Free Due To Operation SHIELD': Health Minister

Amid the worsening condition in the national capital owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Operation SHIELD’ restricted the spread of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden area of the city.

"I feared a massive COVID-19 outbreak at Dilshad Garden area after seven people were found positive. It was transmitted from a woman who returned from Saudi Arabia and was found COVID-19 positive," Jain said.

"After seven people were found COVID-19 positive, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal instructed to implement 'Operation SHIELD' at Dilshad Garden. It was the first time the operation was implemented under which 123 medical teams screened more than 15,000 people living in 4,032 houses. Thousands of people were quarantined and tests were done," he said.

The Health Minister spoke about the containment measures taken by the government in order to bring the situation under control in Dilshad Garden area.

"Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects of Operation SHIELD. The hard work of the health officials and the successful implementation of the operation made Dilshad Garden coronavirus-free," he added.

81 people who had come in touch with the lady were traced and quarantined. CCTV cameras were used to find out the movement of her son and the places or the people he visited. Curfew has been imposed now in Dilshad Garden and Old Seemapuri areas.

COVID-19 impact in India

As on April 10, Delhi has recorded over 900 COVID-19 positive cases of which 25 cases have been cured and discharged while the national capital has suffered 14 deaths due to the deadly virus, according to PTI.

The nation has been witnessing an alarming swell in the number of COVID-19 positive cases by the hour. States such as Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Despite the 21-days nationwide lockdown nearing its culmination, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 6,761, of which 206 have succumbed to the infection while 6,039 cases are still active; 515 have recovered and discharged as on March 9, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.