Delhi's IGI Airport Operates Cargo Terminal To Facilitate Delivery Of Medical Supplies

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi has been operating cargo terminal and other associated services to facilitate the delivery of essential medical supplies amid COVID-19 lockdown. The flights have been transporting essential supplies such as masks, medicines and test kits.

Cargo terminal & associated facilities at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have been operating in full swing to support the Government of India in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies: Delhi Airport #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ExzdKgDWLi — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

READ | IndiGo Takes A Dig At Vistara Amid Lockdown, Other Grounded Airlines Join The Fun Banter

The Delhi Airport operates 20 to 22 cargo flights every day which includes non-scheduled operations.The freighters bring in essentials from places such as Doha, Paris, Hongkong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Incheon.

"Delhi's Air Cargo supply chain has geared up during this lockdown period for handling a significant number of cargo freighters that are bringing essential supplies like masks, medicines, medical equipment, test kits, reagents and other supplies," the authorities further added.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the time period. However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are permitted to operate during the lockdown.

READ | IndiGo To Temporarily Suspend Meals; Fill Airport Buses Only 50% Post Covid Lockdown

Delhi Airport evaluating consolidation of its terminals

Delhi airport operator DIAL is assessing post-lockdown domestic air traffic demand along with the airlines and evaluating if consolidation of terminals is required, it said on Friday.

The GMR group-led Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) clarified in a statement that it had no immediate plans to defer any ongoing expansion works.

"DIAL is assessing the quantum of domestic demand along with the airlines, once the suspension of operations is lifted. Various options, including the potential of consolidating terminal operations, are being evaluated depending on the airline requirements as well as government notifications/advisories that may be issued from time to time," the airport operator said in its statement.

READ | PM Modi Lauds Frontliners; 400 Delhi Airport Staff Lead By Example Amid 21-day Lockdown

READ | Air India CMD Expresses Gratitude Towards Employees As Nation Fights Against COVID-19