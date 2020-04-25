Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Delhi's Jama Masjid Lit Up For Ramzan

One of the largest mosques in the country, Delhi's Jama Masjid was lit up beautifully on Friday, on the eve of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. However, the mosque wore a deserted look as people prayed inside their homes due to the Coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown. The country is under the second wave of lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Call to follow lockdown

Ramzan, said to be the holiest month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims across the globe as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of Quran to Muhammad. For the first time, Ramzan is being observed without the usual gatherings at prayer time and during meals due to lockdown. As all mosques remain closed, people reportedly offered 'Namaz' and performed the 'sahari' rituals at their homes.

Delhi: People offered 'Namaz' and performed 'sahari' rituals at their homes as all mosques remain closed amid the #CoronaLockdown."If we step outdoors it can lead to the spread of Coronavirus. So,I prayed along with my family at home",Md Salim, a resident of Inderlok said.

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday urged the Muslim community to follow the Coronavirus lockdown strictly during the holy month of Ramzan. Bukhari stated that if we follow the government instructions, the country will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. The Shahi Imam added that prayers have to be offered at homes and social distancing must be maintained.

"I appeal to all that do not invite your neighbours to your house to offer prayers during Ramzan. Ensure that there are not more than three people in one room even while offering prayers with your family members. COVID-19 will end only when we will unite," said Bukhari as quoted by ANI.

PM Modi, Prez Kovind extend Ramzan greetings

On the eve of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, PM Modi greeted the nation and said that he prays for everyone's safety, well-being, and prosperity. He added that he hopes the country emerges victorious in the battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.

Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind too greeted citizens on Ramzan and hoped that the pious month will inspire all to be compassionate and kind towards others.