COVID-19: Differently-abled Chess Prodigy Donates National Award Money To PM CARES Fund

Hundreds of citizens with no age or income limit are coming out to help the government fight the novel Coronavirus outbreak in India. People are making donations to the Prime Minister's CARES Fund, which has been set to battle the disease outbreak in India.

Recently, a young boy named Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati, who invented 'circular chess' that can accommodate more than two players, donated his National Award money of Rs 2 lakh to the fund.

Read: Coronavirus Survivors Donate Blood Plasma To Help Sick People Fight The Pandemic

According to reports, Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati, 17, invented the circular chess game at the age of nine. He was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Shakti Puruskaar 2020 for inventions by President Ram Nath Kovind early this year. He also received the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) 2019.

While talking to the press, Bhati said that the country has given him a lot and it is time that he gives back something to the world.

Read: UN Approves First Coronavirus Resolution As Global Infections Surpass 1 Million

Indian is currently under a nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in the country since March 25. Businesses, educational institutions are shut in the country and public gatherings have been banned until April 15. India has so far recorded 2,567 Coronavirus cases, of which 24 came in the last 24 hours.

Read: Corona Beer Suspends Operations In Mexico After New Govt Orders Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 55,000 lives across the world and has infected over 10,40,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19.

The United States and France have also surpassed China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. Iran and the United Kingdom are also on the verge of overtaking China in terms of deaths recorded. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: COVID-19: Telangana Minister Lauds 'small Farmer With Big Heart' For Donating Rs 50,000