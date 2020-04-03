UN Approves First Coronavirus Resolution As Global Infections Surpass 1 Million

The United Nations General Assembly on April 2 unanimously adopted a resolution on global cooperation to fight and contain the coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, this was the first resolution adopted by the United Nations since the global pandemic broke out in December last year. The 193-members body voted unanimously to adopt the resolution in order to increase "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" in the fight against COVID-19.

As per reports, 188 of the 193 members voted in favour of the resolution that was submitted by Switzerland, Indonesia, Singapore, Norway, Liechtenstein and Ghana. Media reports suggest that Russia also submitted a resolution with its own text which apart from discussing global cooperation, included a demand for a lifting of international sanctions. Russia's text was supported by four countries, namely the Central African Republic, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The resolution by the United Nations was approved at a time when the confirmed coronavirus cases globally surpass the 1 million mark. Countries across continents have imposed some sort of lockdown in order to block the further spread of the virus. United Nations on March 23 had called for a global ceasefire in all corners of the world.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 53,200 lives across the world and has infected over 10,18,900 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France have also surpassed China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. Iran and the United Kingdom are also on the verge of overtaking China in terms of deaths recorded. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)

