Specially-abled Allowed To Marry In Jodhpur Amidst A Strict Enforcement Of Covid Rules

A couple tied the knot in Jodhpur amidst the ongoing national lockdown after receiving special permission and while following all rules and guidelines. Apart from the bride and the groom, only the priest and the parents of the couple were present.

Marriage amidst lockdown

Speaking to ANI, Subodh Dave, father of the bride and a former government employee, said, "The marriage was fixed for May 7 several months ago. Preparations for the wedding were also on a full scale. However, due to the lockdown we had to cancel the elaborate arrangements and we conducted the marriage ceremony while maintaining the lockdown norms."

The couple are specially-abled and received adequate permission from the authorities.

As per the data released by the Health Ministry, on Thursday, the country witnessed 3,390 new cases and 103 new deaths. However, 1,273 people recovered as well. The number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 56,342, including 37,916 active cases. While 1,886 deaths have been reported overall, around 16,540 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 17,974 and 7,012 cases respectively.

(Image credits: ANI)