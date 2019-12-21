Dilip Ghosh: 'Mamata Banerjee Doesn't Have Any Faith On Judiciary, Parliament Or Law'

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her remark seeking UN intervention in Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) issue and accused her of speaking the language of Pakistan. The TMC chief had demanded that the United Nations should form a committee to see how many people are in favour of the CAA.

"Mamata Banerjee speaks the language of Pakistan. Like Pakistan, which demands UN intervention in everything, Mamata Banerjee has also demanded UN mediation on the matter of CAA," said Dilip Ghosh. "She has no right to remain in government and her government should be dismissed with immediate effect. She doesn't have any faith on judiciary, Parliament, and in law," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that an "impartial organisation" like United Nations should form a committee hold a referendum over the amended Citizenship law.

"If BJP has guts, let an impartial oragnization like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission do a referendum on CAA and ask people if they accept it or not. No BJP, no TMC involved. Let's see what people say," she said challenging the government.

Mamata Banerjee has been strongly opposing and leading protests against the amended CAA and has said that she will not allow the implementation of Citizenship Act in West Bengal. Several other opposition leaders have also echoed similar views.

Mamata defends UN poll remark

Addressing the press on Friday, Mamata Banerjee defended her statement about UN intervention in anti-CAA protests and said that she only urged the UN to keep a watch on the ongoing protests and the media has misquoted her. Asserting that she has been “doing politics” since 1970, she said that she does not want BJP to lecture her on what she should do. Mamata Banerjee asserted that she believes in peaceful protests against CAA and will lead one on December 23.

'No CAB No NRC'

Banerjee had organized three-day protests since Monday to oppose CAA - 'No CAB No NRC'. She has slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'lighting fires', saying," Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not light it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? you said Aadhaar won't work, then why spend Rs. 6000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen. I have the right to question." She has repeatedly stated, "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal".

(With inputs from ANI)

