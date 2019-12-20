Sitharaman Slams Mamata Banerjee's UN Remark, Claims 'irresponsible Of A CM To Say That'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, December 20, called Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee 'irresponsible' for her UN remark over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She condemned Mamata Banerjee's statement and said, "It is irresponsible of a chief minister to talk like that. We never wanted a third party interference in our internal matters. This is a domestic matter. Doesn't Mamata believe in our Parliament and Court?"

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called for UN intervention over the CAA.

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while speaking at a Kolkata anti-CAA rally, said, "If BJP has guts, let an impartial organization like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission do a referendum on CAA and ask people if they accept it or not. No BJP, NO TMC involved. Let's see what people say." She further alleged that BJP was making its cadres wear skull caps while vandalising properties to malign a particular community. She also slammed the BJP for the sudden need of proof of citizenship it was demanding.

Mamata Banerjee's three-day protest rally

The West Chief Minister had staged a three-day protest march opposing the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal. During the march, she led thousands of protesters and on the last day, Mamata Banerjee walked through the iconic Howrah Bridge. Further, while addressing the protest rally, Banerjee slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'lighting fires', saying, "Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not light it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? you said Aadhaar won't work, then why spend Rs. 6000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen. I have the right to question."

Anti-CAA protests in Bengal

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas & Howrah districts in West Bengal. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services were suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas, as a precautionary measure by state officials. On Saturday, protesters had set ablaze three railway stations, several trains, and at least 25 buses. Train services were also suspended from Kolkata to North Bengal and North East. Police have arrested 354 miscreants across the state.

