Danish Kaneria Reveals The 'Bitter Truth'; Alleges PCB Introduced Him To The Spot-Fixer

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, who has been in the limelight for a while now after Shoaib Akhtar revealed that the spinner was discriminated by the Pakistan players on the grounds of his religious beliefs released a video on his YouTube channel on Saturday. In the video released, Kaneria alleged that the person who got him into the spot-fixing scandal for which he was found guilty was introduced to him by officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

READ | Danish Kaneria Opens Up About 'mistreatment'; Asks Shoaib Akhtar To Reveal Names

Danish Kaneria makes big claim

Furthermore, Kaneria added that the entire Pakistan team knew the person who spot-fixed matches and he was also invited on official tours to Pakistan by the PCB. Kaneria was charged by the England Cricket Board (ECB) in April 2012 for "alleged breaches of anti-corruption directives" after he was accused of applying "pressure" on Westfield to underperform for money in the 40 over match between Essex and Durham in February 2009. In October 2018, Kaneria finally pleaded guilty after six years of denial.

READ | Inzamam-ul-Haq Breaks Silence On Danish Kaneria & Shoaib Akhtar's Discrimination Claims

In the video released by Danish Kaneria on Saturday, he said, "I have always been portrayed from the wrong angle. When people have the opportunity to speak the truth, they do not, they twist facts and tell. I am telling you the reality today. In my case, the people who introduced me to the person, who were they? My case is open to all."

"The entire Pakistan Team knew that person (Spot-Fixer) and so did the officials. That person also kept coming to Pakistan on official tours. He was invited by the PCB. I never knew that person personally. I was introduced to him by stating that both of us belong to the same religion." "Why doesn't anyone talk about this? Why don't they speak the truth? I have played my entire cricket with utter honesty. I have played with hard work and played for Pakistan for 10 years with honesty," said Danish Kaneria in his video.

Shoaib Akhtar's revelation

A day after Shoaib Akhtar's contentious statement made headlines, former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria opened up about the alleged 'mistreatment' by fellow team-members, and appealed Shoaib Akhtar to reveal the names of people who were involved. Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a staggering revelation during a chat show, claiming that Danish Kaneria was mistreated by his team-mates by virtue of his religion.

READ | Now, Mohammed Yousaf 'condemns' Discrimination Claim By Danish Kaneria & Shoaib Akhtar

Danish had earlier stated that he will reveal the names soon on his Youtube channel. In a video posted on Friday, December 27, Danish stated that Akhtar didn't make a nondescript statement. However, instead of naming anyone, Kaneria asked Akhtar to reveal the names as he had seen bigotry, asserting that he did not pay heed to these things and focused on his game instead.

READ | Albie Morkel Warns England Of Vengeance After Archer's Short-ball Barrage Against Proteas