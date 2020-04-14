Mumbai Police Detains Vinay Dubey Over Post Calling For Agitation Against Lockdown

In a breaking development, Mumbai Police detained Vinay Dubey who posted a video on social media, calling for an agitation against the Coronavirus lockdown. In the video posted on Facebook, which has now been taken down, Dubey urged migrants to gather at the Kurla's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus before April 18 to press for a demand to the government to arrange transportation facility for migrant workers to return to their native state.

He even shared a message on Twitter:

Chaos in Bandra

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, over thousands gathered in Mumbai near the Bandra station allegedly demanding to go back to their respective hometown as the Prime Minister extended the Coronavirus lockdown. Flouting the social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the huge crowd was dispersed almost after 45 minutes of their gathering. The police even had to resort to lathi-charge to clear the area.

CM Uddhav issues warning to violators

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned against anyone exploiting the sentiments of the 'migrant workers'. Explaining the reason behind the Bandra incident, he noted that they were misguided that the train services would start after April 14. While maintaining that he was talking to the Centre in this regard, he appealed to the migrant labourers to avoid any kind of panic. Moreover, he assured them that both the state government and the Centre would facilitate travel to their home state after the end of the lockdown.

